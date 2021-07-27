Dog Dish: Kelly's bases-clearing hit sinks Saltdogs as Fargo-Moorhead takes series opener

Tuesday: Fargo-Moorhead 6, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: Dylan Kelly's bases-clearing double capped a five-run sixth inning for the RedHawks, who held on for the win in Fargo, North Dakota.

Lincoln scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead, but Fargo-Moorhead quickly responded with five runs on four hits and an error.

Fargo's bullpen did the rest, holding Lincoln scoreless over the final three innings.

Lincoln starting pitcher Greg Minier struggled with his command. He allowed five hits and walked six over five innings.

What went right: David Vidal went 3-for-4 and Edgar Corcino was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Lincoln, which finished with nine hits.

Lincoln reliever Josh Norwood struck out three in the seventh inning.

Up next: Lincoln and Fargo-Moorhead will continue their series at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0