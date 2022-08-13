Dog Dish: Kansas City snaps Saltdogs' three-game winning streak in slugfest

Saturday: Kansas City 14, Lincoln 10.

What went wrong: Kansas City jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and slowly piled on runs against Lincoln.

The Monarchs scored two or more runs in five different innings, including four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kansas City finished with 14 hits, three home runs and three doubles.

The Saltdogs left 10 runners on base compared to KC's six and Hunter Clanin was caught stealing. Lincoln's pitching staff walked six batters and struck out just five.

What went right: Lincoln went toe-to-toe with Kansas City at the plate, tallying 14, hits with six going for extra bases.

Clanin went 2-for-3 with his 18th double and 10th home run, Rayder Ascanio (2-for-6) homered, Jason Rogers hit his fourth homer of the season, and Skyler Weber (2-for-3) and Randy Norris (2-for-5) each hit their 11th doubles of the season.

Welington Dotel, Ascanio, Norris and Weber had one stolen base apiece, while Josh Altmann recorded his 61st RBI.

Lincoln's most productive inning of the night came in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs off Ascanio's two-run shot and Rogers' two-run homer. Clanin roped his two-run home run in the ninth inning.

What's next: Lincoln wraps up its road series against Kansas City on Sunday at 3 p.m.