Dog Dish: Kansas City roughs up new Saltdogs pitcher

Saturday: Kansas City 11, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: Adolfo Espinoza, signed by the Saltdogs on Saturday, made the start on the hill and gave up eight runs on eight hits that included three home runs in Kansas City, Kansas. Jan Hernandez, who now leads the Monarchs with 13 home runs, hit two two-run shots, including one in the first inning that gave Kansas City to a 2-0 lead. Colin Willis added a solo shot in the second inning, before Hernandez added his second two-run blast in the third. The Monarchs scored in every inning but the sixth and seventh, totaling 11 runs on 11 hits.

What went right: Josh Altmann continued a hot June in the batter's box with his third home run in four games. Altmann's blast came in the top of the fifth after Forrestt Allday hit a solo homer the at-bat before. Despite just three runs scored, Lincoln pieced together eight hits and only struck out once. David Vidal hit an RBI ground-rule double in the top of the second following a Ryan Long two-base knock.

Dog bytes: The Saltdogs are now 6-2 against Kansas City this season and dropped their first contest at Legends Field.

Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City close out the series at 3 p.m. Sunday.

