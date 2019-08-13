Tuesday: Lincoln 4, Chicago 3.
What went right: The Saltdogs quickly cut into a 2-0 deficit, scoring in the bottom of the third and tying the Dogs in the fourth with a solo home run from Cody Regis at Haymarket Park. Lincoln trailed again going into the eighth inning, this time 3-2. Ivan Marin was hit by a pitch, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. Christian Ibarra crushed his 14th home run of the season on a full count to give the Saltdogs the lead and eventually the win. Lincoln finished with just seven hits, but came up big at the right times.
What went wrong: Lincoln struck out eight times against Chicago and hit into one double play. The Saltdogs pitching staff gave up 13 hits, including Keon Barnum's 25th homer, and struck out just four batters. Lincoln gave up a total of five extra-base hits.
Dog bytes: The home series is the first and only time that Lincoln and Chicago will meet this season. The Dogs are the second-to-last team for the Saltdogs to play this year. Gary SouthShore is the only club that Lincoln has not faced so far.
What's next: Lincoln and Chicago wrap up the series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7 p.m.