Dog Dish: Homers help Saltdogs snap 8-game road losing streak

Thursday: Lincoln 5, Cleburne 3.

What went right: Justin Byrd and Josh Altmann each homered in a three-run fifth inning to help lead the Saltdogs to a series-closing victory in Cleburne, Texas. Lincoln snapped an eight-game road losing streak.

Byrd's two-run shot to left field helped erase an early 3-0 deficit. Two batters later, Altmann lifted a shot, his eighth blast of the season, to left.

Lincoln got on the board in the third when Edgar Corcino scored on a single by Ryan Long. The Saltdogs added an insurance run in the eighth when Curt Smith doubled, scoring Long.

Long, Smith and Corcino each had two hits.

James Pugliese earned his ninth save of the season, allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

What went wrong: Cleburne jumped on Saltdogs starter Kyle Kinman early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Ramon Hernandez singled home Osvaldo Martinez, Chase Simpson doubled in Hernandez and Zach Nehrir followed with an RBI single.

Kinman allowed five walks but settled in and struck out seven over six innings to earn the win.