Dog Dish: Graves comes up clutch as Lincoln musters narrow victory over Gary SouthShore

Saturday: Lincoln 2, Gary SouthShore 1.

What went right: Sherman Graves, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, saved his best hit for last, an RBI double that broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth inning in Gary, Indiana.

Brandon Cunniff came on in relief and sat the RailCats down in order as Lincoln (6-2) battled back from a 1-0 deficit.

The RailCats took a one-run lead in the bottom of the fifth inning before Graves delivered again with an RBI single in the seventh.

Carter Hope (1-0) picked up the victory in relief and Cunniff nabbed his second save of the season.

What went wrong: After it took nearly six hours to complete Friday's 13-3 victory due to a 1 hour, 29-minute rain delay, Lincoln's bats were quiet for the first five innings Saturday.

The Saltdogs did not pick up a hit until the sixth inning. Lincoln eventually finished with seven.

The Dogs also struck out 12 times at the plate, seven against Gary SouthShore starter Leif Strom.

What's next: The two teams conclude the weekend series Sunday at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0