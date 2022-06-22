 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog Dish: Goodheart, Johnson team up to power Saltdogs past Sioux Falls

Wednesday: Lincoln 9, Sioux Falls 5.

What went right: A three-run fourth inning that erased a 2-0 deficit. Matt Goodheart hit a two-out, two-run double, which put Lincoln ahead for good. Saltdogs starter Elijah Johnson threw five strong innings.

It's Lincoln's third consecutive win, and the sixth straight against Sioux Falls. 

What went wrong: Lincoln allowed two unearned runs in the ninth on an error. The Saltdogs have committed more errors (33) than all but two teams in the league.

Dog bites: Three Saltdogs are streaking. With two hits Wednesday, Justin Byrd now has an 11-game hitting streak, Randy Norris hitting streak is 10 and Hunter Clanin has reached safely in 27 straight games.

Up next: Lincoln (20-14) and Sioux Falls (10-26) will play again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

