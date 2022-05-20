Dog Dish: First grand slam in nearly three years, Saltdogs take large lead before weather delay

Friday: Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore

What went right: It had been nearly three years since the Saltdogs last hit a grand slam. Skyler Weber put that streak to an end in the top of the first inning with his first home run of the year to help Lincoln take a quick 5-0 lead. Randy Norris hit a solo shot earlier in the inning.

Josh Altmann added an RBI single in the fourth inning and Sherman Graves an RBI double in the fifth for a 7-0 lead before the game was delayed due to weather in Gary, Indiana.

Buddy Baumann had a solid start on the mound for Lincoln, with four strikeouts in four innings of work.

What went wrong: The RailCats may have not had the bats against the Saltdogs, but the weather rolled in to delay the game in the top of the fifth. Baumann only allowed one walk and four hits in his outing.

Dog bytes: The Saltdogs signed infielder Omar Arsten on Friday. Arsten, a Missouri Baptist product, is in his seventh professional season after spending last year in the Atlantic League.

What's next: Lincoln and Gary SouthShore will play game two of the series scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0