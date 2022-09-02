Dog Dish: Explorers snap Saltdogs five-game winning streak

Friday: Sioux City 3, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs struck out 16 times in the opener of the four-game series in Sioux City, Iowa. Explorer's starter Matt Pobereyko allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight in five innings, and reliever Max Kuhns was even tougher, giving up just two hits in four innings and striking out eight to earn the win.

Sioux City scored an unearned runs in the first and seventh innings to go up 2-1, then added an insurance run in the eighth on Dylan Kelly's RBI single. The Explorers snapped Lincoln's five-game winning streak and took a three-game lead for the last playoff berth in the American Association's West Division with just three games to play.

What went right: Luke Roskam tied the game with an RBI groundout, his seventh straight game driving in a run. Starting pitcher Greg Minier allowed two hits and an unearned run in six innings, striking out nine.

What's next: Lincoln has to win the next three games in Sioux City to finish in a tie with the Explorers. The Saltdogs would then advance to playoffs due to their edge in head-to-head competition. The second game of the series is at 6 p.m. Saturday.