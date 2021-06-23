Dog Dish: Explorers explode for seven early runs in rout of Saltdogs

Wednesday: Sioux City 12, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: The Explorers' offense got going early, scoring seven runs over the first three innings off Lincoln starter John Richy at Haymarket Park. Greg Minier, who relieved Richy, gave up three more runs in the fourth.

Sioux City’s Nate Samson had two RBI doubles to kick-start the offense. Chris Clare tallied three hits and two RBIs, and Sebastian Zawada continued his hot streak with three RBIs.

Lincoln's Gunnar Buhner, in just his third appearance of the season, gave up a pair of two-out runs in the eighth inning.

Joe Riley struck out seven and only gave up three hits for the Explorers.

What went right: Edgar Corcino extended his hitting streak to eight games with a pair of singles, and Josh Altmann put the Saltdogs on the board in the third inning with his sixth home run of the year.

Lincoln reliever Jake Hohensee tacked onto a perfect outing from Sunday with two more scoreless innings.

Up next: Sioux City and Lincoln wrap up their series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Haymarket Park.

