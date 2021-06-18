Dog Dish: Explorers down Lincoln in extra innings

Friday: Sioux City 3, Lincoln 2, 10 inn.

What went wrong: Sebastian Zawada turned a two-out, 0-2 count into a Sioux City RBI single to score Jose Sermo as the Explorers outlasted Lincoln in 10 innings in Sioux City, Iowa. Lincoln had its chance in the top of the ninth inning after Edgar Corcino led off with a double to left, but Gunnar Buhner struck out between Skyler Weber and Justin Byrd flyouts. The Saltdogs pieced together eight hits, but Lincoln's top six hitters in the order combined for a 1-for-22 performance.

What went right: Weber and Buhner pieced together a pair of RBIs in the top of the fifth inning that gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead before Sioux City answered in the bottom half of the inning. Kyle Kinman lasted six innings as the Dogs' starter and struck out five while allowing just four hits. Kinman walked four batters.

Dog bytes: It was the 250th game between the two teams. Sioux City was the first team Lincoln played in 2001 at Haymarket Park. Sioux City leads the series 128-122 after taking the first four games between them this season.

Up next: The two teams continue the series Saturday at 6 p.m.

