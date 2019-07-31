Wednesday: Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3, 11 innings.
What went wrong: Sioux City's Jeremy Hazelbaker opened the 11th inning with a single and moved to second on a putout. Shairon Martis (2-7) intentionally walked Drew Stankiewicz, then walked Dexture McCall to load the bases. Adam Sasser then hit into a fielder's choice to drive in Hazelbaker.
Christian Ibarra opened the home half of the inning with walk but stayed there as Explorers' reliever Matt Pobereyko retired the next three batters for his 20th save. Nate Gercken (4-0) got the win, Sioux City's 12th straight, with 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Trailing 2-0, the Explorers got on the board in top of the fifth when Sebastian Zawada singled to drive in McCall. After Lincoln went up 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Sioux City tied it in the sixth with RBI singles from Stankiewicz and McCall.
What went right: Lincoln grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on Curt Smith's two-RBI single, then went up 3-1 in the fifth when Josh Mazzola's single drove in Forrestt Allday, who went 2-for-4 with two runs. Smith went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. But after the fifth, the Saltdogs only had two hits over the next six innings.
Up next: The Saltdogs conclude their three-game series against the Explorers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Haymarket Park.