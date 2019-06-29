Saturday: Sioux City 3, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: The Saltdogs surrendered three runs in the eighth inning and lost their fifth consecutive game and second straight in this home series. Jose Sermo's two-out, three-run homer off Cameron McVey, who'd just entered in relief, provided all of the Explorers' runs. Sioux City pitchers struck out 13 Lincoln batters — nine by starter Carlos Sierra, who lasted into the sixth inning — and held the Saltdogs to five hits, only one for extra bases.
What went right: John Brownell gave up six hits but shut down Sioux City through seven innings, with eight strikeouts and only one walk. Tyler Moore hit a two-run homer for Lincoln, and Randolph Oduber had two of the Saltdogs' hits. Lincoln played errorless ball behind its four pitchers, who combined for 10 strikeouts.
Dog bytes: Lincoln also gave up a big blast to Sermo on Friday night — a grand slam.
What's next: The Saltdogs, hoping to avoid being the victims of a second consecutive series sweep, finish up against Sioux City on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Haymarket Park.