Tuesday: Texas 3, Lincoln 1.
What went wrong: Lincoln gave up all three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first two batters were retired, then came four straight hits and three runs for Texas. The Saltdogs pitching staff gave up 11 hits, including a double and triple in the first, and struck out just five batters. Offensively, the Saltdogs struggled to get runners on base, totaling only two hits. Lincoln also struck out 12 times. It took the Saltdogs until the eighth inning to score and they left six runners on base.
What went right: After a rough first inning, Lincoln allowed no runs over the next seven frames. The three relievers following Jake Hohensee gave up just one hit in two innings of work. Daniel Herrera went 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter and picked up his seventh double of the season.
What's next: Lincoln begins its road series with a doubleheader against Kansas City at 5 p.m. Wednesday.