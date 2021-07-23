Dog Dish: Early offense helps Saltdogs survive late-inning walks at Sioux Falls

What went right: The Saltdogs took advantage of miscues by the Canaries in building an early 8-1 lead in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They scored two runs in the first on Yanio Perez's RBI single and a wild pitch, then in the second scored two runs on a Canary error, followed later by Ryan Long's RBI single. Justin Byrd led off the fourth with Lincoln's 33rd home run of the month, and David Vidal added a two-run single. Long hit Lincoln's 34th July homer in the sixth to provide an essential insurance run. Starter John Richy went 6⅓ innings to earn his second straight win over the Canaries, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks, and striking out four.