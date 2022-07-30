Dog Dish: Early error, missed opportunities cost Saltdogs in extra-innings loss to Fargo-Moorhead

Saturday: Fargo-Moorhead 3, Lincoln 2, 10 inn.

What went wrong: The RedHawks took advantage of an early error to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and had a trio of singles in the fourth to go up 2-0.

In the top of the 10th, Fargo-Moorhead started with a runner on second base. After a sacrifice moved the runner to third, Evan Dexter's single drove him in for the winning run.

The RedHawks tallied 10 hits against the Saltdogs, struck out just five times and held Lincoln scoreless in nine of the 10 innings.

Lincoln batters struck out 13 times against Fargo-Moorhead and mustered up just six hits. The Saltdogs had a number of chances in the bottom of the 10th but first saw Randy Norris get thrown out at home, then couldn't score after loading the bases with one out.

What went right: Lincoln found success in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a Rayder Ascanio walk. Ryan Long doubled, followed by an RBI single from Jason Rogers. Long then scored on Josh Altmann's RBI groundout.

What's next: The series with Fargo-Moorhead wraps up at 1 p.m. Sunday at Haymarket.