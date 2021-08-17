Dog Dish: Double plays hamper Saltdog offense against Chicago

Tuesday: Chicago 5, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Lincoln lined into three double play and popped up two bunt attempts at Haymarket Park.

After Chicago's Jeff Kinley tossed six consecutive balls in the bottom of the ninth inning, Skyler Weber lined into the Saltdogs' third double play and Edgar Corcino struck out to end the game.

David Vidal popped out to the catcher with two runners on in the bottom of the second. Curt Smith had the same fate in the sixth inning after Ryan Long singled and Yanio Perez was hit by a pitch. Lincoln left seven runners on base.

Chicago tied the game on a wild pitch from Lincoln starting pitcher Garett Delano, and scored three runs against reliever Jake Hohensee over the sixth and seventh innings. The Dogs added another run in the eighth against reliever David Zoz in the eighth inning after Lincoln cut the deficit to 4-2.

What went right: After entering the lineup for the first time since Aug. 11, Josh Altmann gave Lincoln an early 1-0 lead with his 22nd home run of the season. Altmann is now five away from Ian Gac's single-season 2014 home run record of 27 and is now tied for second place with Brandon Jacobs (2018) and Argelis Nunez (2010).