Dog Dish: Dotel, Minier lead Saltdogs past Milkmen on the road

Monday: Lincoln 4, Milwaukee 1.

What went right: Welington Dotel hit an RBI triple to put the Saltdogs ahead to stay in the sixth inning, Greg Minier allowed one run in six innings and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam to earn his first road win of the season, and the Lincoln bullpen allowed just one hit in three shutout innings.

Dotel put Lincoln on the board first, scoring on Eddy Martinez's RBI double in the second inning. In the sixth, Josh Altmann singled, stole second and scored on Dotel's one-out triple to put Lincoln up 2-1. Pat Caufield's single drove in Dotel to give Caufield his first professional RBI. Altmann's RBI double in the seventh drove in Drew Devine with an insurance run.

Minier (3-4) picked up his first win since June 10 and improved to 1-3 on the road. With two outs in the sixth, the Milkmen put together three straight singles, but Minier got Milwaukee's Dylan Kelly to ground out to end the threat. He struck out seven. Matt Cronin, Carter Hope and Steffon Moore each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, with Moore picking up his fifth save.

What went wrong: The Milkmen tied the game in the third inning on Bryan Torress' RBI triple.

What's next: The Saltdogs continue their series in Milwaukee with a game Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

