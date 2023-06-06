Tuesday: Lincoln 10, Kansas City 7, 10 inn.

What went right: A Nate Samson three-run blast and three strikeouts from Nic Laio in the 10th inning helped the Saltdogs end a five-game skid. Laio escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the bottom of the tenth to keep the Monarchs off the board after multiple Lincoln pitchers escaped disaster. Despite allowing Kansas City to tie the game in the ninth on a wild pitch, Steffon Moore stranded the potential winning run at third in the ninth. The Saltdogs struck out 10 Monarchs between five combined pitchers. Laio led the way with three, while R.J. Freure and Saltdogs starter John Bezdicek finished with two. Carter Hope added a strikeout in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Trailing 3-1 through five innings, Lincoln took a 7-3 lead in the sixth behind a six-run inning capped off by a Drew Devine two-run blast. The Saltdogs tallied 12 hits and were led by Connor Panas with three.

What went wrong: A Lincoln 7-5 lead in the bottom of the ninth turned into a 7-7 game after Kansas City rallied for two runs. The Monarchs opened with a 1-0 lead six pitches into the game after a solo blast from Jacob Robson and extended the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI triple from Robson and a Jan Hernandez sacrifice fly. The Monarchs added single runs in the seventh and eighth before scoring twice in the ninth.

Dog bytes: Saltdogs' hitting coach Adam Donachie laced up the cleats one more time, batting ninth and catching Lincoln pitchers for eight innings Tuesday. With Luke Roskam day to day with an injury and Zack Miller on a rest day, Donachie went 0 for 3, but was a big help behind the plate.

Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City finish the series Wednesday at 1 p.m.