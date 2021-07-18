 Skip to main content
Dog Dish: 'Dogs complete the sweep against Sioux Falls
Dog Dish: 'Dogs complete the sweep against Sioux Falls

Sunday: Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 3

What went right: The Saltdogs got on the board first in the top of the third. After stealing second base, a Josh Altmann double allowed Justin Byrd to touch home plate for the first run. The next batter up, Curt Smith, hit a single, giving Altmann enough time to score. In the top of the sixth, David Vidal and Skyler Weber recorded runs off of Forrestt Allday's single. The 'Dogs' final recorded run came in the top of the seventh following a Yanio Perez two-run-homer. Perez's homer marks his second-straight game with a four-bagger. On the mound, Kyle Kinman threw 5.1 scoreless innings and struck out eight batters in total. With the completion of the sweep, the Saltdogs have won a season-high four consecutive games.

What went wrong: After being held scoreless through six innings, Sioux Falls got on the board with an unearned run from Angelo Altavilla off of a Cade Gotta sacrifice fly. Trey Michalczewski scored an earned run after Jordan Ebert was put out in the bottom of the eighth. Sioux Falls recorded their final run in the bottom of the ninth as Wyatt Ulrich was able to touch home due to an error from Ryan Long. Sioux Falls recorded a double play in the top of the third.

Up next: The Saltdogs will begin a four-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln Saltdogs baseball logo 2014
