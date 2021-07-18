Dog Dish: 'Dogs complete the sweep against Sioux Falls

What went right: The Saltdogs got on the board first in the top of the third. After stealing second base, a Josh Altmann double allowed Justin Byrd to touch home plate for the first run. The next batter up, Curt Smith, hit a single, giving Altmann enough time to score. In the top of the sixth, David Vidal and Skyler Weber recorded runs off of Forrestt Allday's single. The 'Dogs' final recorded run came in the top of the seventh following a Yanio Perez two-run-homer. Perez's homer marks his second-straight game with a four-bagger. On the mound, Kyle Kinman threw 5.1 scoreless innings and struck out eight batters in total. With the completion of the sweep, the Saltdogs have won a season-high four consecutive games.