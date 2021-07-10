Dog Dish: Corcino's three-run blast keeps RedHawks at bay

Friday: Lincoln 9, Fargo-Moorhead 7.

What went right: The Saltdogs hit three home runs, including a three-run blast from Edgar Corcino in the bottom of the seventh inning that expanded Lincoln's lead to 9-4 at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln took a 5-2 advantage in the fourth inning on solo blasts from Justin Byrd and Josh Altmann.

Altmann's home run was his seventh in 11 games and second of the series. The Lincoln shortstop now has 14 long balls on the year to lead the team and rank fourth in the American Association.

After Fargo-Moorhead took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Lincoln responded with three runs in the bottom half.

Byrd scored from second on an infield hit, before an RBI single from Ryan Long turned into a second run after a throw to third found its way into the Saltdogs' dugout.

What went wrong: Fargo-Moorhead woke up the Saltdogs and the Haymarket crowd in the top of the eighth with three runs on two Lincoln errors to cut the Lincoln lead to 9-7.

Fargo-Moorhead scored a run in the top of the fourth to pull to within 3-2, and cut into the Lincoln lead again at 5-4 on a two-run blast from Kevin Krause.