Thursday: Cleburne 11, Lincoln 2
What went wrong: A pair of five-run innings by Cleburne helped the Railroaders sweep the Saltdogs in Texas in dominant fashion. Lincoln starter Shairon Martis allowed five runs in the top of the second as Cleburne gained a 5-1 advantage. After the Railroaders tacked on a run in the fifth, Cleburne came through with five runs on six hits in the sixth to put the game out of reach. Martis was charged with 10 runs, and nine earned off 11 hits. Zach Nehrir led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run that was followed by a Grant Buck double. After Hunter Clanin singled with no outs, Nick Rotola laced a two-run triple that ended Martis' outing. Cleburne scored two more runs in the inning against Lincoln reliever Tyler Anderson.
What went right: Curt Smith's 10th homer of the season gave Lincoln a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The home run was Smith's first hit of the three-game series after he went 0-for-7 the two previous games against the Railroaders. The Saltdog veteran also walked twice. Tyler Moore scored Lincoln's second run in the top of the ninth.
Dog bytes: Cleburne outscored Lincoln 24-5 in the three-game sweep.
What's next: Lincoln continues the trek across the Lone Star State, beginning a three-game series with the Texas AirHogs Friday at 6 p.m.