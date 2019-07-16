Tuesday: Cleburne 10, Lincoln 1
What went wrong: Lincoln starter Kyle Kinman allowed eight runs over the first two innings, including seven in the bottom of the second as Cleburne routed the Saltdogs in Texas. Following Lincoln taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Cleburne scored the final 10 runs, adding two more in the bottom of the sixth. Kinman was charged with eight runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. The Railroaders finished with 14 hits, 13 in the first six innings.
What went right: Despite Christian Ibarra giving Lincoln a 1-0 lead on just the second pitch of the game with his eighth home run of the season, the Saltdogs were limited to just three hits. Ibarra had two of them.
Next: The two teams continue the series Wednesday at 7 p.m.