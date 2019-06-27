Thursday: Cleburne 7, Lincoln 4.
What went wrong: Cleburne's four-run bottom of the third inning helped lead to the Lincoln Saltdogs' third consecutive loss to the Railroaders in Texas. After back-to-back Cleburne singles in the third, Ricky Knapp retired the next two batters before allowing an RBI single and and a three-run blast. The Saltdogs cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth, but Cleburne had an answer, pushing the lead to 6-3 and adding another run in the seventh in getting the series sweep. Knapp struck out six, but he also allowed 10 hits and six runs in six innings of work.
What went right: Randolph Oduber clubbed his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning, a blow that cut the Saltdogs' deficit to 4-3. Lincoln also got an RBI single from John Sansone. Teodoro Martinez, Curt Smith and Tyler Moore each had two hits, and Lincoln finished with nine hits.
Dog bytes: Cody Regis went 0-for-3, ending his seven-game hit streak, but added a walk. Newly acquired first baseman Joe Lytle went 1-for-4 in his Lincoln debut.
What's next: Lincoln returns home Friday to begin a three-game series with the Sioux City Explorers, starting at 7 p.m.