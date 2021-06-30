Dog Dish: Cleburne jumps on Saltdogs early to hand Lincoln latest loss

Wednesday: Cleburne 4, Lincoln 2

What went wrong: Cleburne jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings behind a three-run second inning and a solo run in the third. After Hunter Clanin hit a sacrifice fly to put the Railroaders ahead 1-0, Noah Vaughan added a two-run blast off Lincoln starter John Richy. It was Richy's eighth home run allowed this season and a combined 47th by the Saltdogs pitching staff. Lincoln left 11 runners on base, including five in scoring position.

What went right: The Saltdogs struck twice in the top of the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Josh Altmann singled home Forrestt Allday and David Vidal increased his hitting streak to five games with an RBI single in the inning. After Richy exited after five innings of work, Tyler Anderson and Jake Hohensee combined for three innings of relief and two hits. The Saltdogs struck out 11 Cleburne batters, with Richy finishing with seven and Hohensee with four.

Dog bytes: Lincoln signed infielder Yanio Perez, who appeared in the series opener Tuesday for the Saltdogs as a pinch-hitter. Perez went 2-for-4 Wednesday. The Saltdogs released infielder Louis Martini to make room for Perez.