Dog Dish: Cleburne bashes five homers, romps past Saltdogs

Saturday: Cleburne 14, Lincoln 5

What went wrong: Cleburne's offense got rocking early, scoring nine runs on nine hits against Saltdog starter Greg Minier. The long ball played a big part as the Railroaders hit five home runs, including two from Skyler Ewing.

The relief corps wasn't too helpful, either, as Josh Norwood replaced Minier only to give up five runs in two innings.

What went right: Despite giving up 14 runs, Lincoln created some offense of their own, scoring five runs on 11 hits. Justin Byrd hit his 14th home run of the year, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs at the plate.

Dog bytes: Cleburne's win Saturday extends the gap between the Railroaders and Saltdogs at 2½ games as both hold wild-card playoff positions.

Up next: Lincoln and Cleburne are scheduled to finish out their four-game series with a Sunday matinee. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

