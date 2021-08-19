Dog Dish: Chicago shuts down Saltdogs, who struck out 13 times

Thursday: Chicago 2, Lincoln 0. What went wrong: Chicago scored single runs in the top of the third and fourth innings, and quieted the Saltdogs' bats at Haymarket Park with 13 strikeouts.
K.C. Hobson broke the scoreless tie and gave Chicago its first run in 11 innings with a solo home run in the third inning. Grant Kay added an RBI single in the fourth.
The Saltdogs left eight runners on base including three in scoring position. Skyler Weber was the only Lincoln runner to reach third, coming in the fifth inning.
What went right: The Saltdogs' pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts. Thursday starter Ben Wereski led the way with four strikeouts in four innings, while Carson Lance struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning. Josh Norwood added two in three innings, and Walter Borkovich struck out one Chicago batter in the ninth. Dog bytes: Lincoln had won seven consecutive series before Chicago won two of three. The Saltdogs won seven straight in 2017 from June 11-Aug. 6. Lincoln has not won eight series in a row since 2006. Up next: The Saltdogs begin a three-game series at Haymarket Park against Sioux Falls at 7 p.m. Friday.
Photos: Saltdogs win weekend series against Gary SouthShore
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Gary SouthShore's Tom Walraven (7) takes a practice swing while warming up before the game on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' Yanio Perez high fives his watchdog before the National Anthem on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Gary SouthShore's Billy Cooke hits a foul ball on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' Yanio Perez (left) tags out Gary SouthShore's Michael Woodworth on third base on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' catcher Skyler Weber looks for the ball on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
The Saltdogs play Gary SouthShore on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' Yanio Perez strikes out on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' Kyle Kinman throws a pitch at the beginning of the second inning on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' Justin Byrd throws the ball infield on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' David Vidal (23) tags out Gary SouthShore's Billy Cooke after he attempted to steal second base on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Gary SouthShore's pitcher John Sheaks throws a pitch on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Gary SouthShore's Billy Cooke stands in the outfield on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' Kyle Kinman throws a pitch on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln vs. Gary SouthShore, 8.15
Saltdogs' Kyle Kinman throws a pitch on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
