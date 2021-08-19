Dog Dish: Chicago shuts down Saltdogs, who struck out 13 times

Thursday: Chicago 2, Lincoln 0.

What went wrong: Chicago scored single runs in the top of the third and fourth innings, and quieted the Saltdogs' bats at Haymarket Park with 13 strikeouts.

K.C. Hobson broke the scoreless tie and gave Chicago its first run in 11 innings with a solo home run in the third inning. Grant Kay added an RBI single in the fourth.

The Saltdogs left eight runners on base including three in scoring position. Skyler Weber was the only Lincoln runner to reach third, coming in the fifth inning.

What went right: The Saltdogs' pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts. Thursday starter Ben Wereski led the way with four strikeouts in four innings, while Carson Lance struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning. Josh Norwood added two in three innings, and Walter Borkovich struck out one Chicago batter in the ninth.

Dog bytes: Lincoln had won seven consecutive series before Chicago won two of three. The Saltdogs won seven straight in 2017 from June 11-Aug. 6. Lincoln has not won eight series in a row since 2006.

Up next: The Saltdogs begin a three-game series at Haymarket Park against Sioux Falls at 7 p.m. Friday.

