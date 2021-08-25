 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog dish: Chicago rocks Lincoln starter Wereski in opener of doubleheader
0 Comments

Dog dish: Chicago rocks Lincoln starter Wereski in opener of doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday's first game: Chicago 7, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Chicago hit Saltdog starter Ben Wereski with five runs in the first three innings. K.C. Hobson and Anfernee Grier each hit home runs in the third inning.

Walter Borkovich also allowed two runs after relieving Wereski during the third inning.

The Saltdogs slapped out nine hits but could not put it together for more than a run.

What went right: Josh Norwood pitched his best outing of the year, going two scoreless innings with only one hit and a strikeout.

Forrestt Allday tallied two hits in the leadoff spot for Lincoln.

Up next: The Saltdogs and Chicago were scheduled to play the final game of the series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, but the start of the game was delayed by rain. 

Lincoln Saltdogs baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News