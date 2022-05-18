Dog Dish: Chicago knocks around Saltdogs with offensive onslaught

Wednesday: Chicago 15, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: Chicago ran away by scoring seven runs in the seventh inning in Rosemont, Illinois, a rally that followed Chicago scoring six runs in the first three innings.

Lincoln (3-2) went to the bullpen early and often. Starter Tucker Smith lasted just two innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks. Steffon Moore, who entered for Smith, and Jesse Stallings limited the damage with two innings each out of the bullpen, but then Chicago got to the Saltdogs' third reliever, Carson Lance.

Lance allowed six runs on two hits and recorded just two outs.

Chicago (3-2) knocked the ball all around Impact Field with 17 hits.

What went right: After Chicago took a 3-0 lead through the first two frames, Lincoln's big inning came in the top of the third, as the Saltdogs posted four runs on three hits.

Hunter Clanin drove in a run with a bases-loaded single, followed by a walk to Jacob Olson. Garett Delano added the big hit with an two-RBI double to right field for Lincoln's only scoring in the game.

Up next: Lincoln and Chicago wrap up the series Thursday at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0