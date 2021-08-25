Dog dish: Chicago grabs early leads in both halves of doubleheader to sweep Lincoln

Wednesday: Chicago 7, Lincoln 1 (first game); Chicago 4, Lincoln 3 (second game).

What went wrong: The two teams played two seven-inning games after Tuesday's contest was rained out, and Lincoln fell behind early in both of them.

In the first game, Chicago hit Saltdog starter Ben Wereski with five runs in the first three innings. K.C. Hobson and Anfernee Grier each hit home runs in the third inning. Walter Borkovich also allowed two runs after relieving Wereski during the third inning.

The Saltdogs slapped out nine hits but could not put it together for more than a run.

In the second game, Chicago took a 4-0 lead in the second inning, the big blow coming on Grier's two-out, two-run single. Lincoln chipped away at the deficit but couldn't come all the way back.

What went right: In the first game, Josh Norwood pitched his best outing of the year, going two scoreless innings with only one hit and a strikeout. Forrestt Allday tallied two hits in the leadoff spot for Lincoln.

In the second, Altmann hit a two-run homer as part of three-run fourth inning for Lincoln. Vidal later added a solo shot to make it a one-run game.