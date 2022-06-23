Dog Dish: Canaries blank Lincoln in series finale; Clanin pushes hit streak to seven

What went wrong: Lincoln could not complete the series sweep as a pitchers' duel ensued at the Bird Cage Thursday in Sioux Falls. The Canaries got a solo home run from Jabari Henry off of Saltdog starter Greg Minier in the bottom of the third inning that lasted as the only difference. Lincoln loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with one out before Hunter Clanin and Matt Goodheart both struck out with the tying run 90 feet away. Sioux Falls starting pitcher Ty Culbreth went eight innings and allowed just three hits to the Saltdogs. Culbreth added five strikeouts and zero walks.