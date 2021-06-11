Dog Dish: Byrd's two homers send Saltdogs soaring past Kane County

Friday: Lincoln 11, Kane County 6.

What went right: It was Justin Byrd's night and the Lincoln Saltdogs and 6,686 fans at Haymarket Park were living in it. Byrd went 4-for-4 with two home runs and a "play of the year" type of catch into the Saltdogs' bullpen in the top of the third inning to help Lincoln complete one of its six 1-2-3 innings on the night.

“He made one of the most awesome plays,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “The whole game was tremendous for him. I don't know how you put it into words.”

Byrd's multi-home run game was the first for a Saltdog this season. Byrd and David Vidal both reached base in all five plate appearances.

John Richy went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs — just one earned — on seven hits.

What went wrong: After a 7-0 lead, Kane County responded with a six-run seventh inning, but the drama did not start there. Before the first pitch was thrown, Lincoln's Jake Hohensee and Kane County's Christian DeLeon were both ejected after getting into a national anthem stare-down contest outside the team's respective bullpens. Both Hohensee and DeLeon are well known at Haymarket Park, having played collegiately for the Huskers.