Dog Dish: Byrd's two homers send Saltdogs soaring past Kane County

Friday: Lincoln 11, Kane County 6.
What went right: It was Justin Byrd's night and the Lincoln Saltdogs and 6,686 fans at Haymarket Park were living in it. Byrd went 4-for-4 with two home runs and a "play of the year" type of catch into the Saltdogs' bullpen in the top of the third inning to help Lincoln complete one of its six 1-2-3 innings on the night.
“He made one of the most awesome plays,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “The whole game was tremendous for him. I don't know how you put it into words.”
Byrd's multi-home run game was the first for a Saltdog this season. Byrd and David Vidal both reached base in all five plate appearances.
John Richy went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs — just one earned — on seven hits.
What went wrong: After a 7-0 lead, Kane County responded with a six-run seventh inning, but the drama did not start there. Before the first pitch was thrown, Lincoln's Jake Hohensee and Kane County's Christian DeLeon were both ejected after getting into a national anthem stare-down contest outside the team's respective bullpens. Both Hohensee and DeLeon are well known at Haymarket Park, having played collegiately for the Huskers.
Dog bytes: Curt Smith added two doubles Friday and is now six doubles shy of the franchise record. He is also one shy of tying the Saltdogs' career home run mark. Smith also was selected as part of the Netherlands national team, along with three former Saltdogs. Dashenko Ricardo, Shairon Martis and Randolph Oduber will join Smith in late June for a chance to qualify for the Olympic Games.