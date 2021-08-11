Dog Dish: Byrd torches Milkmen as Saltdogs win Wednesday's first game

What went right: Justin Byrd had a big day in Milwaukee after the teams resumed Tuesday's game, which was suspended due to rain with no score in the top of the third but the Saltdogs threatening. Lincoln had runners at second and third with no outs. Byrd, the first batter of the restart, hit a two-RBI single to give Lincoln a lead it would never lose. Byrd added a solo homer in the seventh and another RBI single in the ninth. Yanio Perez had Lincoln's other RBI with a single in the fourth. Jake Hohensee pitched three innings Wednesday to earn the win, improving to 5-3, and James Pugliese pitched the ninth for his 21st save, working around two singles.