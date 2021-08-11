Dog Dish: Byrd torches Milkmen as Saltdogs win Wednesday's first game

Wednesday: Lincoln 5, Milwaukee 2 (first game).
What went right: Justin Byrd had a big day in Milwaukee after the teams resumed Tuesday's game, which was suspended due to rain with no score in the top of the third but the Saltdogs threatening. Lincoln had runners at second and third with no outs. Byrd, the first batter of the restart, hit a two-RBI single to give Lincoln a lead it would never lose. Byrd added a solo homer in the seventh and another RBI single in the ninth. Yanio Perez had Lincoln's other RBI with a single in the fourth. Jake Hohensee pitched three innings Wednesday to earn the win, improving to 5-3, and James Pugliese pitched the ninth for his 21st save, working around two singles.
What went wrong: Hohensee allowed single runs in the third and fifth to let the Milkmen pull within a run each time, but escaped any more damage. Another rain delay stopped the action for a time in the ninth.
What's next: After a short break, the two teams are squaring off for a seven-inning game later Wednesday. Garett Delano gets the start for Lincoln seeking his first win of the season.