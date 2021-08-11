Dog Dish: Byrd, Delano dominate Milwaukee as Saltdogs win twice

Wednesday: Lincoln 5, Milwaukee 2 (first game); Lincoln 4, Milwaukee 2 (second game).

What went right: Justin Byrd had a big day at the plate and Garett Delano flirted with history on the mound as the Saltdogs won twice in Milwaukee, first finishing off Tuesday's suspended game with a 5-2 victory before winning the regularly scheduled game 4-2 afterward.

Delano retired the first 19 Milkmen he faced in the seven-inning second game, coming within two outs of the American Association's first perfect game. He struck out eight over 6⅓ innings before Logan Trowbridge's comebacker deflected off him for an infield single.

Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Curt Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Ryan Long and Forrestt Allday hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth, and Edgar Corcino added another solo homer in the seventh.

In just his second professional start, Delano threw 56 of his 81 pitches for strikes in earning his first victory of the season.

In the first game, which was suspended Tuesday due to rain, Byrd provided all the offense Lincoln would need.