Dog Dish: Byrd, Delano dominate Milwaukee as Saltdogs win twice

Wednesday: Lincoln 5, Milwaukee 2 (first game); Lincoln 4, Milwaukee 2 (second game).
What went right: Justin Byrd had a big day at the plate and Garett Delano flirted with history on the mound as the Saltdogs won twice in Milwaukee, first finishing off Tuesday's suspended game with a 5-2 victory before winning the regularly scheduled game 4-2 afterward.
Delano retired the first 19 Milkmen he faced in the seven-inning second game, coming within two outs of the American Association's first perfect game. He struck out eight over 6⅓ innings before Logan Trowbridge's comebacker deflected off him for an infield single.
Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Curt Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Ryan Long and Forrestt Allday hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth, and Edgar Corcino added another solo homer in the seventh.
In just his second professional start, Delano threw 56 of his 81 pitches for strikes in earning his first victory of the season.
In the first game, which was suspended Tuesday due to rain, Byrd provided all the offense Lincoln would need.
The game resumed in the top of the third with Lincoln runners at second and third with no outs. Byrd, the first batter of the restart, hit a two-RBI single to give Lincoln a lead it would never lose. Byrd added a solo homer in the seventh and another RBI single in the ninth. Yanio Perez had Lincoln's other RBI with a single in the fourth.
Jake Hohensee pitched three innings Wednesday to earn the win, improving to 5-3, and James Pugliese pitched the ninth for his 21st save, working around two singles.
What went wrong: In the first game, Hohensee allowed single runs in the third and fifth to let the Milkmen pull within a run each time, but escaped any more damage. Another rain delay stopped the action for a time in the ninth.
In the second game, Carter Hope replaced Delano with Lincoln leading 4-0. He gave up consecutive singles to load the bases. Then, after a strikeout, Hope gave up a two-run single before getting the final out in Lincoln's 12th win in its last 18 road games.
What's next: The finale of the four-game series begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday before the Saltdogs return to Lincoln for a nine-game homestand.