Dog Dish: Buhner's late hit helps Saltdogs rally past the Apollos

Tuesday: Lincoln 7, Houston 6

What went right: Gunnar Buhner came through in the clutch with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave Lincoln the lead at Haymarket Park, and James Pugliese earned his seventh save of the season.

Buhner picked up just his second hit of the season and is now 2-for-31. He was hitting a .030 before driving in pinch-runner Patrick Adams. The Saltdogs scored seven runs on 10 hits after being held to two hits in Sunday's 8-2 loss to Kane County.

Forrestt Allday, who came into Tuesday's contest leading the American Association with a .455 average, finished with two hits and two RBIs.

After Houston took a 4-3 lead with a four-run seventh inning, the Saltdogs responded with three runs to take a 6-4 lead on four hits, including three doubles, in the bottom of the seventh.

Walter Borkovich tossed seven innings, and struck out eight for Lincoln.

What went wrong: Lincoln led 3-0 through six innings before the Apollos pieced together four runs in the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. Hudson Bilodeau hit a three-run homer in the inning. Houston tied the game in the top of the eighth inning with two more runs.