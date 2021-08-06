Dog Dish: Bottom of lineup kick-starts Lincoln in win over Gary SouthShore

Friday: Lincoln 8, Gary SouthShore 3.

What went right: Lincoln's 6-9 hitters combined for seven of its 15 hits in Gary, Indiana, and allowed the top four hitters in the lineup to produce a combined six RBIs. Yanio Perez went 3-for-5 while batting sixth, and Zak Taylor (eighth) added another three hits.

Curt Smith and Ryan Long both had two RBIs, while Justin Byrd and Josh Altmann knocked in one run each.

Altmann and Smith had back-to-back hits that helped score three runs in the top of the eighth inning to give Lincoln an 8-3 cushion.

Garett Delano struck out four RailCats batters in 3⅓ innings in his first pitching start of the season. Jake Hohensee and Josh Norwood limited damage in relief, each allowing one run, with Norwood retiring six of the final seven RailCats he faced.

What went wrong: Gary SouthShore cut its deficit to 5-3 after scoring runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings and was able to strike out the Saltdogs nine times, including Smith three times.

Dog bytes: With Altmann's RBI single, the Lincoln shortstop has now reached base in 33 consecutive games.