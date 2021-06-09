Dog Dish: Bottom of Houston order makes hay as Saltdogs fall 5-4

Wednesday: Houston 5, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: Houston took its first lead of the series with a three-run blast by No. 9 batter Yeiler Peguero in the top of the second inning at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln tied it 3-3 in the bottom half of the inning, but the Apollos struck again in the fourth on an RBI from Breland Almadova. Daniel Aldrich cushioned the lead to 5-3 with a solo home run in the seventh, giving Houston's No. 7, 8 and 9 hitters all five RBIs.

Lincoln had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh with Skyler Weber at the plate and the bases loaded following a David Vidal bases-loaded walk that made it 5-4. Weber swung at a pitch in the dirt on a 3-1 count that kept the at-bat alive before flying out to center field.

Lincoln's Josh Altmann reached third base in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, but Ryan Long flied out to left field to end the game. Lincoln left 10 runners on base.