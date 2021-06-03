Dog Dish: Big third inning powers Saltdogs past Kane County

What went right: With the Saltdogs trailing 1-0 entering the third inning, Patrick Adams scored Lincoln's first run on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI single by Forrestt Allday, a two-run double by David Vidal and an RBI single by Ryan Long. With Lincoln leading 6-1 in the ninth, Allday hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot. Starting pitcher Walter Borkovich earned his first win of the season, striking out six and allowing one run in seven innings.