 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog Dish: Big third inning powers Saltdogs past Kane County
0 comments

Dog Dish: Big third inning powers Saltdogs past Kane County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday: Lincoln 8, Kane County 3.

What went right: With the Saltdogs trailing 1-0 entering the third inning, Patrick Adams scored Lincoln's first run on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI single by Forrestt Allday, a two-run double by David Vidal and an RBI single by Ryan Long. With Lincoln leading 6-1 in the ninth, Allday hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot. Starting pitcher Walter Borkovich earned his first win of the season, striking out six and allowing one run in seven innings.

What went wrong: Jason Seever pitched two innings of relief for Borkovich, giving up two unearned runs in the ninth on Jeffery Baez's two-run homer.

Dog bytes: Josh Altmann went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Up next: The Saltdogs travel to Sioux City, Iowa, for three games against the Explorers, starting with Friday's game at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Saltdogs baseball logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News