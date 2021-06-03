Dog Dish: Big third inning powers Saltdogs past Kane County

Thursday: Lincoln 8, Kane County 3.
What went right: With the Saltdogs trailing 1-0 entering the third inning, Patrick Adams scored Lincoln's first run on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI single by Forrestt Allday, a two-run double by David Vidal and an RBI single by Ryan Long. With Lincoln leading 6-1 in the ninth, Allday hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot. Starting pitcher Walter Borkovich earned his first win of the season, striking out six and allowing one run in seven innings.
What went wrong: Jason Seever pitched two innings of relief for Borkovich, giving up two unearned runs in the ninth on Jeffery Baez's two-run homer.
Dog bytes: Josh Altmann went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
Up next: The Saltdogs travel to Sioux City, Iowa, for three games against the Explorers, starting with Friday's game at 7 p.m.