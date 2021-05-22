Dog dish: As Railroader gets five RBIs, Saltdogs can't get back on track after early lead

Saturday: Cleburne 5, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: Grant Buck was a big problem for the Saltdogs in Cleburne, Texas. The designated hitter drove in all five Cleburne runs.

Buck hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning to tie the contest at 3-3, and then a two-out, two-run double in the eighth to break the tie.

Saltdogs reliever Logan Lombana recorded two quick strikeouts to begin the eighth, but hit a batter and gave up a single before Buck delivered on a 2-1 pitch.

The Cleburne bullpen combined for five scoreless innings, and Lincoln had only three hits.

What went right: Edgar Corcino's solo shot to open the fourth gave Lincoln a 3-0 cushion, but the lead didn't hold for long.

Starting pitcher Walter Borkovich also had a great start. He struck out seven in four innings of work. He didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning, and that's where he ran into trouble.

Up next: The Saltdogs and Railroaders will wrap up the series at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0