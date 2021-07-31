Dog Dish: Altmann returns with power, blasting two homers in Lincoln's win

Saturday: Lincoln 11, Winnipeg 5

What went right: In his second game back since July 18, Josh Altmann went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and pair of home runs, his 19th and 20th of the season, to lead the Saltdogs.

Atlmann finished with six RBIs. Skylar Weber and Justin Byrd also blasted solo homers.

Curt Smith extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the eighth inning.

Kyle Kinman picked up his second professional hit, and his first extra base hit, with a triple as the designated hitter.

Keenan Bartlett opened the game with 4⅓ innings on the mound, giving up just one earned run and striking out three.

What went wrong: The Goldeyes got four hits off Tyler Anderson in the eighth inning. The Lincoln bullpen gave up three runs in 4⅔ innings of work.

Up next: The Saltdogs look for a series win against Winnipeg at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

