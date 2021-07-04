Curt Smith becomes Saltdogs home run king in wild loss to Kansas City

Longtime Lincoln Saltdogs first baseman Curt Smith made some history in a back-and-forth, high-scoring loss to the Kansas City Monarchs on Sunday.

Smith's two-run shot in the first inning put the 34-year-old atop the all-time Saltdogs home run list with 91 career homers in a 14-11 loss in Kansas City, Missouri. It was Smith's fifth homer of the season.

The Monarchs and Dogs would go on to trade offensive blows the entire game, with Kansas City taking a 5-2 lead in the third inning before Lincoln made it 5-4 in the fifth behind Josh Altmann's two-run blast.

After Kansas City made it 8-4 in the bottom of the fifth, the Saltdogs unloaded for five runs in the sixth to take a 9-8 lead. The Monarchs would tie it later that inning.

In the eighth, Yanio Perez gave Lincoln some late life with a two-run shot of his own to give Lincoln a 11-9 lead. But Logan Lombana, coming in for the save, struggled to record outs, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks as Kansas City stormed back to make it 14-11.

The Saltdogs return home to kick off a three-game series against Sioux City on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

