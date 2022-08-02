Change in mindset pays dividends for Saltdogs pitcher Minier

After not being able to play in 2019 and 2020, Lincoln's Greg Minier has been on a mission to get back to pitching at a high level.

In July, he finally reached that goal.

Monday, Minier was named the American Association pitcher of the month. In five July starts, the California native had a 1.61 earned-run average in 28 innings. He also recorded 34 strikeouts.

“I’m just incredibly grateful that I put in this work. And finally being able to see a little bit of success, it’s just something that I don’t want to take for granted,” Minier said Tuesday. “I want to soak it all in.”

Minier has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season. He has the lowest ERA of qualified pitchers at 2.37 and was an all-star.

He's focused a lot on the mental side of the game to achieve his recent success.

“I’ve just been working on my mental head space and just committed myself to visualizing excellence and expecting that. Good things have just happened since then,” he said.

“I think the work that I do outside of the field and the work that I do between seasons is becoming a product on the field. I think the more I continue to work on that, I think the better the results are going to become."

Tommy John surgery in late 2018 took out him out of baseball for the next two years. He was released by the Chicago White Sox, the team that selected him in the 32nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

His goal since arriving in Lincoln last spring is to prove how good he is. His new mindset has produced great results.

“I’m just here to prove to people that I have what it takes to be a major-league pitcher,” he said. “I think the first step to doing that is believing in yourself. How is anyone else going to believe that?

“Once I started believing in myself the past couple of years, I started seeing myself progressing more and more each day, each month. Now, I have more opportunities to grow every single day and I think the results are showing.”

Manager Brett Jodie has been influential in that improvement. Jodie’s experience in professional baseball over the past 25 years has been invaluable, Minier said.

“Brett has been a lightning rod of information for me and I try to stay around him within earshot to be able to just soak in as much as I can,” Minier said. “He’s so wise and so experienced. His part in this journey is something that I will never forget. He’s been nothing short of a mentor for me.

“Being able to pitch in front of him and then for him to constantly give me feedback and understand what my shortcomings are and how we can correct them is something that I can’t replace.”

Jodie credited the work that Minier has put in over the past two seasons as a big reason for his success. An example of that would be reworking his pitch mix and adding a cutter to his arsenal.

“He is a true competitor and wants to better himself each and every day. I am happy with his growth I’ve seen just from the beginning of last year to now,” Jodie said. “He’s just not remaining satisfied. He wants to be the best and he commits to every pitch, every outing, and it’s unbelievable what he has been able to accomplish."

Tuesday's game

The Saltdogs’ woes continued with an 8-2 loss at home to Gary SouthShore. It’s their sixth loss in the past seven games.

The game seemed to unravel right away. A two-out error from Ryan Long kept the Railcats alive in the fourth inning, and former Saltdog Sherman Graves made Lincoln pay. He smashed a home run to right field to give the Railcats a 2-0 lead.

Graves hit a two-run double as part of a six-run fifth that put the game out of reach.

Drew Devine led the Saltdogs with three hits.

Lincoln and Gary SouthShore wrap up the season series Wednesday at 7 p.m.