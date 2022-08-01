Around the Bases: Why Bezdicek's debut sparks hope for Saltdogs second-half rotation

The left-hander stared toward home plate from the Haymarket Park mound.

John Bezdicek's first pitch as a professional zipped into the glove as a called strike before 2,378 fans as Lincoln hosted Milwaukee last Thursday.

The 6-foot-3 Bezdicek then retired the next two batters he faced as things started to settle in for the Kennesaw State product.

“I got a lot of advice a couple days before from a lot of the (Lincoln) players,” Bezdicek said. “(Saltdogs manager Brett) Jodie really helped me a lot (on) knowing what to expect. (Catcher Skyler) Weber called a good game and (I) just trusted him.”

The southpaw from Plymouth, Minnesota, finished with seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings and showcased an ability to potentially help the Saltdogs' starting rotation down the stretch this season.

“I just kind of had the confidence my stuff would play and going into the game I had a little nerves,” Bezdicek said. “Once I got through that first inning I felt comfortable and just wanted to pound the zone and throw strikes.”

That he did.

Bezdicek struck out seven of the 14 batters he faced and recorded 39 strikes on 62 pitches on a limited pitch count.

“Strikeouts are always fun,” Bezdicek said. “Whatever I can do to get outs (and) it happened to be a lot of strikeouts the other day. Just trying to get quick outs and swing and miss. I guess I do try and get a lot of strikeouts.”

Even with all of the strikeouts, Bezdicek was humbled by the Milkmen in the third inning when he allowed two hits — and a homer.

“It's a good thing and a bad thing at the same time,” Bezdicek said. “You just make sure you're coming out here to work hard every day and there is no complacency. It kind of just helps me come out the next week, get a good work week, and get ready for my next start.”

Bezdicek is expected to get his second start for the Saltdogs on Tuesday against Gary SouthShore, where Jodie will let the left-hander's pitch count go a little higher.

“I've had a couple days to get adjusted to the surroundings and the guys,” Bezdicek said. “I'm going to approach it as every start. You're only good as your next start, so hopefully, I'll get a good read on some hitters (Monday) and kind of see what their game plan is."

Quick hits

All-American Association honors: Lincoln Saltdog pitcher Greg Minier was named the American Association's pitcher of July, and the top pitcher from the previous week. Minier went 3-1 in July with a 1.61 ERA in five starts.

Clanin returns: Hunter Clanin returns to the starting lineup for the first time since the birth of his daughter Sawyer Allison Rose Clanin. Clanin has missed the last five games for Lincoln with his last appearance coming July 26 against Milwaukee.