Around the Bases: When struggles hit, Saltdogs' Skyler Weber looks inward — and a hot streak follows

Skyler Weber brings an inward approach when it comes to baseball. Whether the Lincoln Saltdogs catcher is behind the plate or in the batter's box, he's focused on the mental game.

Weber was hitting a season-low .167 in early June but has raised his average to .252 heading into Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Monarchs at Haymarket Park.

“It's mainly mental,” Weber said. “At this age, there are very few adjustments a hitter can make with mechanics. It's mainly mental adjustment and trusting my work ethic and hands at the dish. Not trying to do too much with a good lineup behind me.”

In his second year with the Saltdogs, Weber was hitting .196 on June 26 before reeling off a stretch of 14 hits in his next 33 at-bats.

After early struggles in his first season with Lincoln, Weber has found his calling again as a batter and getting on base any way possible.

Weber has drawn 21 walks, recorded 34 hits including six doubles this season in 39 games and has found a solidified spot in Lincoln's two-hole spot in the batting order.

“My main adjustment was just getting on base,” Weber said. “Get on base more, try to steal a couple bags for (Josh) Altmann and (Ryan) Long batting behind me so we can get some runs on the board.

“It's 'Hey, don't try to do too much. Don't try to be a hero.' Just get on base, do your job, catch, control the pitching staff and let the hitters hit. There is a joke going around that two-hole Webby rakes, but I don't think it's the two-hole. I think it's just my mental approach, to be honest with you.”

Weber had a similar start in the 2021 season with a low batting average before turning it on in the second half of the season. His average was .183 on July 7, 2021, before finishing with a .260 average.

Even then, Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie could still see the confidence in Weber.

“That's one thing he's never really lost,” Jodie said. “He's strong-minded in that, never really got down on himself and obviously knew he needed to do better. … That shows his maturity. I think he grew a lot with that last year. He was trying a little bit too hard early and then he ended up having a very successful year.

"This year he probably came in with the same mindset that you were going to pick up where you left off. It wasn't working that way and sometimes that can throw people for a loop a little bit. Again, there wasn't any panic in him. … I'm just proud of him for how hard he's been working. (Weber) has made some minor adjustments and really is that RBI producer and can be a tough AB (at-bat).”

Quick hits

Power shortage: Lincoln hasn't hit a home run in its past five games, part of a 50-inning drought since Josh Altmann hit a three-run blast at Fargo-Moorhead on July 2. Lincoln is 18-9 when hitting a home run while 7-15 without a long ball.

Holding on tight: Lincoln is 20-0 when holding a lead after eight innings. On the other hand, the Saltdogs are 0-19 when trailing after eight innings.