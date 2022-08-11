Around the Bases: Seeking to 'set the tone,' Saltdogs finding success scoring first

They may just be numbers on a stat sheet, but for the Lincoln Saltdogs, those numbers have been a fortune-telling sign.

Lincoln (35-42) is 22-9 when scoring first this season, while just 13-33 when the opposition crosses the plate first.

“You always want to jump out first and set the tone,” Lincoln third baseman Ryan Long said. “That definitely gives the pitcher a little more confidence. He's got some run support and (it) frees him up a little bit.

“Getting on the board first is important, but it's not the end all. But it definitely frees guys up to play with a little more freedom.”

Long has been a staple in the Saltdogs lineup, helping Lincoln produce its first runs of the game with nine home runs and 37 RBIs in 56 games this season.

And when the Saltdogs cross the plate first there is always a want for more Long said.

“It's always add (runs) on. That hasn't changed,” Long said. “I think we've got some different pieces to the puzzle now on this team. We really mesh together pretty well now. There is more confidence in that aspect. I think that is why I think we can have more success with it.

“Early in the game you want to make the starting pitcher work. It's not necessarily jumping out on the first pitch you see. It's about what the guy got. Every pitcher is different and attacks different.”

Early in the season, Lincoln was 9-9 when opponents struck first, but has gone 4-24 since that point — mentality played a considerable role in that stretch according to Long.

“In that stretch when we weren't winning games, it was a lack of confidence,” Long said. “It happens in baseball. It's a sport of failure and I think some guys lost some confidence. As a team, we were trying to do too much instead of trusting a teammate. Like I said, working at-bats, seeing pitches and making the other team work by putting pressure on them rather than putting the pressure on yourself.”

Quick hits

We meet again: Zach Keenan (3-3) made his 11th start Thursday on the mound and third appearance against Fargo-Moorhead. Keenan has faced the RedHawks pitcher Davis Feldman in all three starts.

Back at home plate: Former Husker catcher Luke Roskam earned the starting nod at the position Thursday. Roskam, who appeared in 200 games for Nebraska, was signed by the Saltdogs on Wednesday.