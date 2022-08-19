Around the Bases: Saltdogs taking it one game at a time, remain in playoff hunt

For the second consecutive year, the Lincoln Saltdogs are in the American Association playoff hunt, and it's shaping up to be nearly identical to the 2021 season.

But this time Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie is hoping for a different outcome. Lincoln missed the playoffs by a ½-game in Jodie's first season with the Saltdogs.

“You just hope you maintain health and start playing your best ball as we move forward,” Jodie said. “I think we are playing better now, but obviously there are a lot of teams playing good right now and fighting for (playoff) position. It's a battle each and every night and we know that.

"It's going to be tough to win each and every night, but that's the way we have to look at it and take each game individually."

Lincoln is currently tied for fourth place with the Sioux City Explorers in the league's West Division, but is ahead of the Explorers in overall winning percentage. The Saltdogs are 39-45 (.464) heading into Friday's contest with Kansas City, while the Explorers are 38-44 (.463) overall. Lincoln and Sioux City meet four more times this season.

With 16 games left in the regular season, including Friday's battle with the Monarchs, Jodie does not have time to look back at games they could have won.

“Right now it's tough because you have a minimal amount of games left,” Jodie said. “You want to try and keep from doing too much. You just can't do more than you can do. You almost wish you had more games, because I really like the team we have right now, but this is our reality. This is what we have and we need to compete.

“You wait until the end of the year to think back at some of the games that you think maybe you should have had or whatever, but you can't think that way. You just have to keep moving forward and give it everything you've got. I always say 'Give it everything you've got and look yourself in the mirror and accept the results no matter what they are.' That's kind of where we are at. We are in a position now where we are in it, we just have to continue to fight and claw and give everything we have.”

Quick hits

Record watch: Kansas City is five home runs from tying its own American Association record for home runs in a season. The Monarchs set the league mark with 147 home runs last season, which broke Lincoln's 2010 record of 128.

Five-run rule: Lincoln has scored five runs in 40 games this season. In that span, it is 28-12. The Saltdogs are 11-33 when scoring less than five runs.