Around the Bases: Saltdogs starters returning to form after rocky road trip; hurler makes debut

The Lincoln Saltdogs starting pitchers are giving the relievers a much-needed reprieve.

In the past four games, Lincoln starters have pitched 23 of 36 possible innings. The Saltdogs are 3-1 during that span.

It comes at an ideal time after Lincoln relievers saw extended time during a shaky 1-5 road trip through Kansas City, Mo., and Winnipeg, Canada, earlier this month.

“We definitely needed that,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “We need depth out of our starters. The game plan is to just give us a chance to win each time out there. I think we just had a six-game stretch starting with Kansas City where we really didn't get a quality start. That was really tough and it really showed in our record.

Lincoln (16-10) starters have allowed just one earned run in its last four games.

“It starts right there and has been a little key to our success,” Jodie added. “We just hope we can keep continuing that because we are a little light out of our pen right now anyways, so we need some depth out of our starters.”

In the Saltdogs' last two series, only a total of five runs have been scored on Lincoln starters, with the last coming in a 3-1 loss to Chicago. Elijah Johnson allowed one run in his professional debut that ended in a 3-1 loss to Chicago. Since then the Saltdogs our fresh off a series sweep of the Sioux Falls Canaries without a run allowed against a Saltdog starting pitcher.

“It definitely encouraging to have some established starters go deep into the game,” Lincoln reliever Carter Hope said. “Doing everything they need to do to keep us in it for five, six innings and we've been seeing that the last few weeks. For us (the bullpen), we just go out there and they hand the ball off to us. We hope to continue that work they've established early on in the game.”

Lincoln never trailed against Sioux Falls, but the motivation out of the bullpen remains the same when entering with a lead or trailing.

“I think it's always the same,” Hope added. “You're just trying to first make the pitch that you're making and get the guy out at the plate that is there. One hitter at a time and every pitch is the same intensity, same conviction and same effort level no matter what the scores is.”

Keenan of the Hill: Zach Keenan is making his professional debut Tuesday for the Saltdogs against the Lake Country DockHounds. Keenan, a pitcher, comes from Middle Tennessee State, where he made 14 appearances (11 starts) in his final year for the Blue Raiders.

Keenan allowed just 13 walks in 65 1/3 innings while recording 62 strikeouts.

Nice to meet you: The Saltdogs and DockHounds meet for the first time in franchise history. Lake Country, which joined the American Association for this season, is located in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

The DockHounds are currently 12-16 and represent the league's East Division.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.