Around the Bases: Saltdogs need to find consistency

The Lincoln Saltdogs find themselves in a new place: on the outside looking in at the American Association playoffs. They are a half-game back of fourth-place Sioux City in the West Division. The top four teams in each division advance to the postseason.

Lincoln had been comfortably in playoff contention for most of the season. But a lackluster 3-7 record in their last 10 games has the Saltdogs in uncharted territory.

The main thing to get into the postseason is simple to manager Brett Jodie — start winning series.

“I’ll take 10 in a row or something like that, but we need to be competitive and win series,” Jodie said. “We've got to quit losing series, quit giving away close games. Find a way to win them and go on a quick little stretch."

That hasn't happened for a while. After winning 17 of their first 28 games, the Saltdogs have won just 17 of their last 41. Stringing together two or three wins each series would be a start.

“We have to earn (a playoff spot) if we expect to get in,” Jodie said. “We can’t just slide in with the way we are playing. So, we need to play better and win series.”

Of Lincoln's 34 losses since June 15, 17 have been by three runs or fewer.

“It’s just guys trying to do too much at certain times. I think they are trying to be the hero each night and it’s caused some losses in there,” Jodie said. “I really do like where we are at collectively and we have been putting some really good at-bats together. That’s just what we need to keep doing and hopefully it will turn into victories.”

Jodie said the way to consistency down the stretch is being laid back and enjoying the time on the field.

“It’s just playing loose, having fun, having each other’s backs and not trying to press too much,” he said. “I think guys want it too bad sometimes and you can get yourself in a tough spot where you’re pressing.

"(We) just need to play loose and get some balls to bounce your way at times and we get things to happen, and it will start to roll.”

Getting Justin Byrd back from Mexico and the addition of Jason Rogers mean two experienced leaders are in the clubhouse for the playoff push.

“It’s nice to have two veterans like that who can come in and stretch the lineup,” Jodie said. “I feel like we got some good pieces, whether it’s verbal or lead-by-example-type deals. But I definitely feel like we've got the right pieces.”

Husker in the house

The Saltdogs officially signed former Nebraska standout Luke Roskam on Wednesday. He plays catcher, first base and third base. The team made room for him by releasing catcher Bobby Barnard.

Roskam spent last summer playing for Grand Junction of the Pioneer League after finishing his senior season at NU. He played in seven games for the Mariners in the Arizona Complex League this summer before being released.

The native of Chaska, Minnesota, was first-team All-Big Ten for the Huskers in 2021 after hitting .307 with nine homers.