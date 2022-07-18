Around the Bases: Saltdogs IF Devine talks recovery from thumb injury as Lincoln opens homestand

Drew Devine was set for his first real go-round with the Lincoln Saltdogs earlier this year before a thumb injury caused a hiccup in his plans.

After appearing in nine games towards the end of last season, Devine was practicing at a facility in his hometown of Marshall, Michigan, a week before he was to travel to Lincoln for spring training. Then he tore a ligament.

“I just really tried to get healthy and control what I could control,” Devine said. “It wasn't a freak injury, but obviously wasn't expecting (it). I just tried to get healthy and get back down here with the team.”

It was an 11-week recovery process for Devine, but he stayed ahead of schedule throughout his recovery.

Devine has appeared in eight games for the Saltdogs this season, recording three hits, four walks and two stolen bases.

“I was full-go about 11 weeks post-surgery, but I started feeling pretty good 8-to-10 weeks in when I could start up baseball activities again,” Devine said. “It was 11 weeks on the dot when I played my first game in Milwaukee.”

But even with the injury, coming back to Lincoln a second time has eased the Saltdogs infielder.

“Just coming back with a good group of guys,” Devine said. “It was easier the second time because I knew what to expect. It's always the unknowns that are always a bit weird. … Coming back this year and I knew some of the guys and knew how things were run around definitely made it easier and got things rolling.”

Devine has struggled at the plate so far, hitting .130 in eight games.

But, Devine has put the bat on the ball, only striking out three times in 23 at-bats (he's walked four times).

Quick hits

Familiar faces: The Saltdogs have 45 games left this season, and they'll see Sioux City for 12 games. The two teams opened a five-game series Monday at Haymarket Park, which features a Tuesday doubleheader.

Lost Explorers: Sioux City has only had one losing season since 2017 but currently sits in last place in the American Association's West Division (21-32 record). The Explorers have had two seasons of 70-plus wins seasons — 75 in 2015; 71 in 2018 — twice in that span. They went 75-25 in 2015 and 71-29 in 2018.