Around the Bases: Saltdogs hitting coach Donachie boosts situational success; Lincoln falls in rain-shortened series finale

After spending the last few years with Chicago State, Adam Donachie got a call from his previous boss and Lincoln Satldogs manager Brett Jodie.

Jodie was looking for a new hitting coach for his team for the 2022 season and wanted to know if Donachie wanted the job. He accepted the offer.

Donachie was a catcher for Somerset when Jodie was managing there from 2012-2015 and 2017 and they built a relationship.

“Me and him always gelled well together with me being a catcher and him being a pitcher,” Donachie said. “It was just one of those things where you click sometimes.”

Donachie was a second-round pick with the Royals in 2003. The highest level he made was triple-A. In his professional career, he only hit .234 but it was a different quality that made him successful.

“If you ever asked Brett, I was not a great hitter, but I was a great situational hitter,” Donachie said. “I always took pride in that.”

Since Donachie’s arrival, the Saltdogs have not been amongst the best in the American Association in the basic offensive statistics like overall average and runs.

But his team is amongst the best in the league in situational hitting. They are hitting .311 this season with runners in scoring position and .364 with runners in scoring position with two outs.

“You are always trying to get a guy in with less than two outs at third or moving guys over,” Donachie said. “Always relying on the guy behind you, given the opportunity, to get the job done also.

“I have tried to put it out there, but right now, it is the guys doing it. I have just let them go and we are tweaking some situations with some guys. But it has just worked out for us so far.”

With it being his first season here, he has not tried to change too much for the players.

“It’s a lot of them adjusting on the fly,” he said. “I’m trying to learn them. Hitting-wise, everyone is different. No one is the same. It’s just tweaking guys here and there and trying to get them in the right position to do some damage at the plate.”

So far though, the players have responded to what Donachie has been passing along. And a big part of that is how well he has connected with the guys.

“I feel like he relates to us as players,” Josh Altmann said. “He really knows how to individually get to know each and every guy and what works for and does not work for them physically and mentally.

“It’s a lot of credit to him that each guy he focuses on individually. He doesn’t cookie cut the way he communicates to us. I really think that individualized attention and instruction has really helped a lot of these guys.”

On Thursday ...

The Saltdogs only mustered two hits in a rain-shortened 5-1 loss to Lake Country.

Justin Byrd crushed a solo home run in the second inning for the lone run of the night.

The Saltdogs struck out eight times to DockHound pitcher Evan Kruczynski in their five innings.

Elijah Johnson gave up all five runs in the game, with six strikeouts in five innings. He walked four batters too.

The Saltdogs head to Winnipeg for a three-game weekend series. Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m.

Quick hit

Lefty success: Another key part of the Saltdogs’ offensive success late in games this season is their success against left-handed pitchers, most out of the bullpen.

So far, they have hit .290 against lefties, with an on-base percentage of .385. A third of those hits have been for extra bases.

And it is not just the right-handed hitters doing the damage. In lefty-left situations, the team is hitting .270 with six extra-base hits.

